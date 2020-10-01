Two of the NFL’s undefeated 3-0 teams were set to play in Nashville on Sunday, but following an outbreak of coronavirus cases within the Titans organization, the Steelers-Titans game for Week 4 has been postponed to a later date.

The NFL reportedly hoped to move the game back a day or two, pending COVID-19 test results, but the Titans had two more positives on Thursday, forcing the NFL to call off the game entirely for this week. In total, five Titans players and six Titans staffers have tested positive. Following the news of the positive tests, the NFL confirmed Steelers-Titans would be rescheduled for later in the season.

As many fans have already pointed out on Twitter, there’s a seemingly easy fix for the NFL in this case.

The Titans’ originally scheduled bye is Week 7

The Steelers’ originally scheduled bye is Week 8

The Steelers’ Week 7 opponents, the Ravens, also have a bye in Week 8

This means the NFL could choose to have the Titans and Steelers play in Week 7, and move the Ravens-Steelers game back one week to Week 8. This would leave the Ravens with a Week 7 bye and cause minimal disruption to their schedule.

There’s an obvious downside for both the Titans and Steelers, however, which is that they’d be left to play 13 consecutive weeks of football to close out the season.