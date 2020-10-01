The 2020 MLB playoffs continue on Thursday with five elimination games in Wild Card series, and both the Marlins and Cardinals are just one win away from pulling off huge upsets in the National League. In total, six MLB teams are facing elimination on Thursday. Here’s a full rundown of the schedule and pitching matchups:
12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: Reds at Braves
Braves lead series 1-0.
Pitchers: Luis Castillo (CIN) vs. Ian Anderson (ATL)
2:00 p.m. ET, ABC: Marlins at Cubs
Marlins lead series 1-0
Pitchers: Sixto Sanchez (MIA) vs. Yu Darvish (CHC)
3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: White Sox at Athletics
Series tied 1-1
7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: Cardinals at Padres
Cardinals lead series 1-0
Pitchers: Adam Wainwright (STL) vs. Zach Davies (SD)
10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: Brewers at Dodgers
Dodgers lead series 1-0
Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)