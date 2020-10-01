The 2020 MLB playoffs continue on Thursday with five elimination games in Wild Card series, and both the Marlins and Cardinals are just one win away from pulling off huge upsets in the National League. In total, six MLB teams are facing elimination on Thursday. Here’s a full rundown of the schedule and pitching matchups:

12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: Reds at Braves

Braves lead series 1-0.

Pitchers: Luis Castillo (CIN) vs. Ian Anderson (ATL)

2:00 p.m. ET, ABC: Marlins at Cubs

Marlins lead series 1-0

Pitchers: Sixto Sanchez (MIA) vs. Yu Darvish (CHC)

3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: White Sox at Athletics

Series tied 1-1

7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: Cardinals at Padres

Cardinals lead series 1-0

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright (STL) vs. Zach Davies (SD)

10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: Brewers at Dodgers

Dodgers lead series 1-0

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (MIL) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)