“The 3-way ladder match might be my favorite match I’ve had in 3-4 years” – Sami Zayn on his Intercontinental title win at Clash of Champions.

WWE Clash of Champions was a surprisingly good pay per view for what many thought would be a filler special. The tone of the event was set from the opening match itself when Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn went through hell and high water for the Intercontinental title.

You’d be forgiven for thinking they were killing each other over the WWE title at Wrestlemania. Such was the intensity throughout the match. You couldn’t help but remained glued to your seat. Fans, critics and colleagues have all praised the match. Even Zayn can’t help but acknowledge the masterpiece he helped create.

Sami Zayn opens up on his Intercontinental title win at Clash of Champions

While Sami has always been a phenomenal performer, he has mostly lingered in the WWE since his feud with Kevin Owens. He’s been there but it doesn’t feel like he’s done anything memorable, especially inside the ring. At least, until Clash of Champions last Sunday.

Sami himself has acknowledged the brilliance he was a part of. He went so far as to call it his favourite match in three or four years.

Maybe I’m still riding high due to not having wrestled much in a while, but I think the 3-way ladder match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles from #ClashOfChampions2020 this past Sunday might be my favorite televised match I’ve had in about 3-4 years. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 1, 2020

Sami Zayn will face Jeff Hardy in an Intercontinental title match on SmackDown. It is unlikely that he will drop the title though. Especially right now when he has so much momentum behind him. If handled correctly he could even be elevated to a main event level status.

