LeBron James says that the 2011 Finals still motivate him to this day to come out and perform in the Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely demolished the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals, as they once held a 32 point lead on the Heat. The Lakers finished the game off with a 116-98 win.

The Lakers were firing on all cylinders on the offensive end this game as they drained a solid 40% of their shots from beyond the arc. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were tremendous, as usual, on offense, combining for 59 points.

When asked about what drives him to give it his all in these Finals, LeBron James brings back a memory from over 9 years ago.

LeBron James says his loss to Dallas in 2011 fuels him to be better

It seems as though all the NBA greats have a moment in their career that fuels them to strive for greatness. Jordan had the 1988-90 Pistons, and for LeBron, it is the 2011 Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James takes us back to Game 2 of the 2011 Finals, when James was still on the Miami Heat. He details how the Heat had a substantial double-digit lead on the Mavs, but due to careless turnovers, Dallas ends up taking Game 2, and eventually, the series.

“That s—t burns me to this day,” says James, when talking about the 2011 Finals.

Lakers’ LeBron James said he was focused on closing out Finals Game 1 vs. Heat because of memories of blown lead from 2011 Finals Game 2 vs. Mavericks: “That s—- burns me to this day.” pic.twitter.com/5SNQalV78c — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 1, 2020

The 4x MVP claims that this experience is what pushed him to craft a greater legacy.

How did LeBron James perform in Game 1?

The 35 year old has been taking over the Playoffs, not showing any signs of slowing down. He’s averaging nearly 29 points in the postseason while shooting the ball well from the field.

He finished with 25 points on 53% shooting from the field, as he played second fiddle to Anthony Davis tonight.