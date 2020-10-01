Rescheduling a game in the NFL is never easy, but it looks like the league has already come up with a plan for the postponed game between the Steelers and Titans that was originally supposed to be played on Sunday in Nashville.

According to ESPN.com, the most-likely scenario for the game is that it’s going to moved to Week 7, which means instead of playing each other on Oct. 4, the Steelers and Titans would now play each other on Oct. 25 in Tennessee.

To make this plan work, the NFL would need to rearrange a few things on the 2020 schedule. With the Titans and Steelers, both teams would then have a Week 4 bye. The Titans were previously scheduled to have a Week 7 bye, but that’s now the week where they’d be facing the Steelers if the NFL goes through with the plan.

Not only would the Titans and Steelers be changing their bye weeks, but the NFL is also dragging Baltimore into all of this as the Ravens’ schedule would also have to undergo a slight change to make this all work. The Steelers were originally supposed to travel to Baltimore in Week 7, but that game would need to be moved. Since both the Ravens and Steelers have a bye in Week 8, those two teams would then play in Week 8, and the Ravens’ bye would be moved to Week 7.

The NFL’s most-likely scenario is the same one that was proposed by CBSSports.com editor R.J. White, which means the league must be stalking his Twitter feed.

The new schedule would mean that the Steelers would get to play four straight home games for the first time since 1970. For the Titans, not much would change for them. They weren’t scheduled to leave Nashville during the entire month of October, and that wouldn’t change with this proposed change.

For the Ravens, the schedule change means that they’d have to play the Steelers twice during the month of November. Also, it means the Ravens wouldn’t have a bye before starting what should be the most difficult part of their schedule. Following their proposed Week 7 bye, the Ravens would have to play the Steelers, Colts (away), Patriots (away), Titans and Steelers (away) in consecutive weeks.

The NFL had to postpone the Steelers-Titans game due to a COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Titans hard. Tennessee has had a total of 11 members of their organization, including five players, test positive for the virus since the start of the outbreak.

Due to the outbreak, the Titans won’t be allowed back into their practice facility until Saturday at the earliest; because of that, along with the fact that there were even more positive tests on Thursday, the NFL felt it made the most sense to just postpone the game.

Here’s one more look at the proposed changes, broken down by team:

Titans

OLD: Week 4 vs. Steelers, Week 7 bye

NEW: Week 4 bye, Week 7 vs. Steelers

Steelers

OLD: Week 4 at Titans, Week 7 at Ravens, Week 8 bye

NEW: Week 4 bye, Week 7 at Titans, Week 8 at Ravens

Ravens

OLD: Week 7 vs. Steelers, Week 8 bye

NEW: Week 7 bye, Week 8 vs. Steelers.