Only six races remain in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the series is headed to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, the second of three races in the the playoffs’ Round of 12.
While it’s not an elimination race — the second cutoff event is in two weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway — the pressure is definitely on for the remaining playoff drivers. Talladega is famously a chaotic track, where one tiny mistake can trigger a giant, multi-car wreck. So staying out of trouble is key, especially for those still championship-eligible.
Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:
15 percent based on a fastest lap time
25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position
25 percent based on the owner’s race position
35 percent based on points in the owner standings
Because of these factors, Denny Hamlin won the Talladega pole, and he’s joined on the front row by Kurt Busch, who won the first race in the Round of 12 last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here’s a look at the starting lineup for the YellaWood 500.
No. 1: Denny Hamlin
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 2: Kurt Busch
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3: Martin Truex Jr.
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 4: Alex Bowman
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 5: Kevin Harvick
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6: Kyle Busch
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 7: Brad Keselowski
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8: Joey Logano
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 9: Clint Bowyer
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 10: Chase Elliott
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 11: Aric Almirola
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 12: Austin Dillon
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 13: Matt DiBenedetto
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 14: Ryan Blaney
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 15: Chris Buescher
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 16: Erik Jones
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 17: Jimmie Johnson
© AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
No. 18: Cole Custer
No. 19: Ryan Newman
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 20: Matt Kenseth
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 21: William Byron
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
No. 22: Christopher Bell
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 23: John Hunter Nemechek
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
No. 24: Micheal McDowell
© AP Photo/Chris Carlson
No. 25: Ryan Preece
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 26: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 27: Bubba Wallace
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 28: Ty Dillon
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 29: Corey LaJoie
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 30: Tyler Reddick
© AP Photo/John Bazemore
No. 31: Daniel Suárez
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 32: Brennan Poole
© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
No. 33: Quin Houff
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 34: JJ Yeley
© Rob Carr/Getty Images
No. 35: Justin Haley
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
No. 36: Joey Gase
© Rob Carr/Getty Images
No. 37: Timmy Hill
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 38: James Davison
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
No. 39: Brendan Gaughan
© AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack