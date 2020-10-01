Only six races remain in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the series is headed to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, the second of three races in the the playoffs’ Round of 12.

While it’s not an elimination race — the second cutoff event is in two weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway — the pressure is definitely on for the remaining playoff drivers. Talladega is famously a chaotic track, where one tiny mistake can trigger a giant, multi-car wreck. So staying out of trouble is key, especially for those still championship-eligible.

Without practice or qualifying sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the starting lineups are created with the following factors from the previous race, with playoff drivers automatically starting up front:

15 percent based on a fastest lap time

25 percent based on the driver’s finishing position

25 percent based on the owner’s race position

35 percent based on points in the owner standings

Because of these factors, Denny Hamlin won the Talladega pole, and he’s joined on the front row by Kurt Busch, who won the first race in the Round of 12 last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here’s a look at the starting lineup for the YellaWood 500.

No. 1: Denny Hamlin

No. 2: Kurt Busch

No. 3: Martin Truex Jr.

No. 4: Alex Bowman

No. 5: Kevin Harvick

No. 6: Kyle Busch

No. 7: Brad Keselowski

No. 8: Joey Logano

No. 9: Clint Bowyer

No. 10: Chase Elliott

No. 11: Aric Almirola

No. 12: Austin Dillon

No. 13: Matt DiBenedetto

No. 14: Ryan Blaney

No. 15: Chris Buescher

No. 16: Erik Jones

No. 17: Jimmie Johnson

No. 18: Cole Custer

No. 19: Ryan Newman

No. 20: Matt Kenseth

No. 21: William Byron

No. 22: Christopher Bell

No. 23: John Hunter Nemechek

No. 24: Micheal McDowell

No. 25: Ryan Preece

No. 26: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 27: Bubba Wallace

No. 28: Ty Dillon

No. 29: Corey LaJoie

No. 30: Tyler Reddick

No. 31: Daniel Suárez

No. 32: Brennan Poole

No. 33: Quin Houff

No. 34: JJ Yeley

No. 35: Justin Haley

No. 36: Joey Gase

No. 37: Timmy Hill

No. 38: James Davison

No. 39: Brendan Gaughan

