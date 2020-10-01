Getty Images



Cincinnati Reds ace Trevor Bauer turned in a sensational postseason performance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves. Bauer surrendered just two hits (no runs) and struck out 12 batters in 7 2/3 innings in Game 1 of their Wild Card series. As Bauer exited the field, the star pitcher mocked the popular Tomahawk Chop that Braves fans normally perform when there are fans in the stadium. The Reds ended up losing Game 1, 1-0 (box score) in 13 innings despite Bauer’s stellar afternoon.

During Thursday’s installment of “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” David Samson weighed in on Bauer’s outing and believes that his performance became irrelevant once the Reds failed to come away with a win

“The key to the game yesterday Trevor was not that you pitched seven scoreless,” Samson said. “The key is that you lost 1-0. It’s a game of results. There is no second place. You either win or you lose. Sports are so wonderful because it’s the most binary thing in the world.”

There’s no denying that Bauer pitched lights out in Game 1 and he gave the Reds every chance to come away with a win. While Cincinnati registered 11 hits, they weren’t able to win the game.

Samson points out that individual performance are great, but they don’t mean quite as much when the team isn’t able to record a notch in the win column.