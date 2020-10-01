The Cincinnati Reds will meet the Atlanta Braves in game two of their best of three NL Wild Card Series on Thursday. The Braves were able to take game one by the score of 1-0. The Reds will give the ball to Luis Castillo in game two while the Braves will send out Ian Anderson to defend their turf on Wednesday.

Can the Reds force a Game 3 in the series? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, Time: 12:08 p.m. ET

12:08 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NL Wild Card Series Schedule (ATL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Braves 1, Reds O

Game 2, Wednesday: Reds at Braves – 12:08 p.m. ET

*Game 3, Thursday: Reds at Braves – time TBD

*if necessary

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Cincinnati Reds (+120) vs Atlanta Braves (-134)

Over/Under: 7.5 (-110)

Want some action on the MLB? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.