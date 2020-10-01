The Las Vegas Raiders are already dealing with one NFL investigation related to a possible violation of the league’s coronavirus protocols and pretty soon, they might be dealing with another one after multiple members of the team were spotted at a charity event this week not wearing a mask.

The event, which was held to raise money for the Darren Waller Foundation, took place on Monday in Henderson, Nevada (just outside of Las Vegas). The Raiders’ problem is that multiple players showed up — including Waller, Derek Carr, Nathan Petermann, Jason Witten and Hunter Renfrow — and many of them weren’t wearing a mask, which is against NFL rules this year.

There were multiple pictures taken at the event that showed both Carr and Waller mingling with fans while not wearing a mask. Raiders owner Mark Davis, who donated money to the event but didn’t attend, was clearly not thrilled to hear that his players weren’t masked up at all times.

During an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week, Davis said his team would be taking this potential league violation “very seriously.”

“We obviously take responsibility for this,” Davis said Tuesday. “You don’t like seeing this. I don’t know that it’s actually been built into our memories that you have to wear a mask. Our organization takes it very seriously.”

According to the Review-Journal, which first broke news of the story, there were at least 100 people in attendance at the event, which is in violation of local COVID-19 protocols. In the state of Nevada, no event can host more than 50 people. The club that hosted the event has already been fined $2,000 for violating the state’s COVID-19 protocols, according to the Review-Journal.

If the NFL looks into this, there’s a good chance that the players will be getting hit with bigger fines than that. Before the season started, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to new policies this year that would require all players to wear masks while out in public. Any player who violates the rule can be fined a maximum of $14,650. The personal conduct policy for 2020 also calls for players to follow all local guidelines and protocols relating to the virus and obviously, Waller’s foundation violated Nevada guidelines if there were in fact 100 people at the event.

It’s not clear if the NFL has started an investigation into Waller’s event, but you can be almost certain that it’s going to happen, especially after the league got a wake up call this week when a COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee ended with nine members of the Titans organization testing positive for coronavirus.

The Raiders likely aren’t going to get any leniency on this either, and that’s mostly because this could go down as their third COVID violation in just eight days. Not only did Jon Gruden get fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask in Week 2, but the Raiders are also under investigation for allowing a non-credentialed team employee to enter the locker room on following the team’s 34-24 home win over the Saints.