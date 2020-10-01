Suresh Raina congratulates Rohit Sharma: The captain of Mumbai Indians has become the third batsman to achieve a significant feat.

During the 13th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became only the third batsman to surpass the 5,000-run mark in the IPL.

After Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and invited MI in to bat, Sharma came out to open the batting alongside wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock.

Needing only a couple of runs to enter the elite club, Sharma hit a boundary off KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami on the first delivery that he faced to achieve the milestone.

It is worth mentioning that Chennai Super Kings vice-captain Suresh Raina (5,368) was the first player to enter the 5,000-run club in the IPL. The southpaw was soon followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (5,430).

Sharma, who has achieved the feat in his 192nd IPL match, is the slowest among Raina and Kohli. As compared to Kohli’s five centuries and 36 half-centuries and Raina’s one century and 38 half-centuries, Sharma has a century and 37 half-centuries* to his name in the cash-rich league.

Talking about the overall strike rate in the IPL, Raina (137.14) has a comfortable lead with respect to Kohli (131.12) and Sharma* (130.85).

Suresh Raina congratulates Rohit Sharma for completing 5,000 IPL runs

An absolute sport that he is, Raina took to his social media platform Twitter handle to congratulate Sharma on the joyous occasion. It is worth mentioning that 187 out of Sharma’s 364 international appearances have come with Raina also in the Playing XI.

While Sharma has played 12 international matches across formats under Raina, Raina has played six international matches across formats under Sharma.

Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!✊#MIvsKXIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 1, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

5000 runs in IPL for @ImRo45. Joins the likes of Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EDA7u30pZb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Congratulations @ImRo45 for completing 5000 runs in @IPL , wish you all the best for many more 😍 — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) October 1, 2020

*- Currently batting in the match against Kings XI Punjab.