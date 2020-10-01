Points Table IPL 2020: The SportsRush brings for you the latest points table of Indian Premier League 2020.

During the 13th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs to reach the top of the points table for the first time in IPL 2020.

In what was a clinical performance especially after the first 10 overs of the match, Indians played like their current status of defending champions always looking to dominate the opposition.

Chasing a huge 192-run target at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Kings XI could only manage 143/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs to drop down to the sixth position on the points table.

With Punjab desperately needing to get their act together with respect to the combination, captain Lokesh Rahul reflected on the same during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Looking back, we could’ve been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. Wicket looked good with the new ball. Don’t know if it slowed up after that.

“Another bowling option would be nice – an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler,” Rahul said during the presentation ceremony.

Comprehensive win by @mipaltan!

The opening partnership for @lionsdenkxip looked threatening but a great bowling performance by MI who got wickets at a regular intervals.@nicholas_47 looked in sublime touch and I liked the bowling changes made by @ImRo45.

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/riqv2i9Dy7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 1, 2020

Powerful performance from @mipaltan. Back to their favourite formula of three quality fast bowlers and powerful finishers. They will be especially delighted with the way the spinners bowled and with the form of Rohit Sharma — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2020

Points Table IPL 2020