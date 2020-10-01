Philip Rivers has always been one of the more polite professional athletes during his lengthy NFL career. We’ve learned that the various times that he’s been mic’d up during games for NFL Films.

Cursing isn’t one of Rivers’ things. Instead, he’s one for finding more gentle ways to express his disdain or disappoint in a situation.

That happened again during last Sunday’s win over the Jets when Rivers was mic’d up and said such things as “dagummit!” and my new favorite line, that “aggravates the stew out of me!”

There’s so much goodness in this video below. I suggest you hit play and just enjoy it, dagummit!

Mic Philip Rivers up for every game until the end of time @Colts (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/17ZBX2ca7X — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 1, 2020

Too good.

“nttntttif(typeof(jQuery)==”function”){(function($){$.fn.fitVids=function(){}})(jQuery)};nttttjwplayer(‘jwplayer_qro7yVjn_q2aasYxh_div’).setup(ntttt{“advertising”:{“admessage”:”This video will resume in xx seconds”,”bids”:{“bidders”:[{“id”:”210076″,”name”:”SpotX”},{“id”:”jrkl5-k9ohg”,”type”:”OpenRTB”,”name”:”Telaria”,”pubid”:”jrkl5-a40q0″},{“id”:”65254″,”type”:”OpenRTB”,”name”:”EMX”,”pubid”:”1081″},{“id”:”2349013″,”type”:”OpenRTB”,”name”:”PubMatic”,”pubid”:”158095″},{“id”:”b00sT1D”,”type”:”OpenRTB”,”name”:”MediaGrid”,”pubid”:”g1xAcOtC”}],”settings”:{“buckets”:[{“min”:8,”max”:20,”increment”:0.25},{“min”:20,”max”:50,”increment”:0.5}],”mediationLayerAdServer”:”dfp”,”floorPriceCents”:25}},”client”:”googima”,”cuetext”:”Advertisement”,”schedule”:[{“offset”:”pre”,”type”:”linear”,”tag”:”%%VAST_TAG%%”}],”skipmessage”:”Skip ad in xx seconds”,”vpaid_mode”:”insecure”,”vast_load_timeout”:15000,”load_video_timeout”:15000,”request_timeout”:10000,”max_redirects”:8},”autoPause”:{“viewability”:”true”},”playlist”:”https://content.jwplatform.com/feeds/qro7yVjn.json”,”ph”:2}nttt);nttnt”sdpJWEmbed.start();