Markieff Morris has a take that may leave many NBA fans dumbfounded, aggrieved or just laughing at him. He thinks Anthony Davis is the best player in the world!

The Lakers shot down the challenge from the Miami Heat in spectacular fashion in Game 1. After initially trailing by 25-12, they went on a 75-30 run to obliterate the Heat.

Also Read: ‘Still remember 2011 Finals Game 2 vs Mavericks’: LeBron James on why Game 1 win vs important

The final scoreline of 116-98 makes the game appear way closer than it really was. Over 20 minutes of garbage time were played as Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler picked up injuries.

Markieff Morris believes Anthony Davis, not LeBron James is the best player in the world

The Morris twins are known for making some outlandish decisions and statements. But this one by Markieff Morris may have an element of truth to it.

“We got LeBron but I think he’s (Anthony Davis) the best player in the world. He does it on both ends and does it consistently every night.”

Also Read: “It’s OVER”: Anthony Davis screams out loud to send message to Heat in NBA finals Game 1 blowout win

Davis finished Game 1 with a typically efficient outing, scoring 34 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, dishing out 5 dimes and a blocked shot.

The big man has been on fire throughout the course of the playoffs. He was particularly impressive in rounds 1 and 2 against the less talented bigs like Hassan Whiteside and Jusuf Nurkic, while he feasted on Houston’s small ball lineups.

Davis is the most complete big man in the game today, all things considered. He averages more points than James as a scorer, and has a variety of ways to get his buckets.

There is no matchup in the NBA capable of even slowing him down, as he can take the player guarding him all the way out to the 3-point line.