NOR vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Northern vs Southern Punjab – 1 October 2020 (Multan)

Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Northern won their first game of the tournament in a really convincing manner and would definitely want to continue their winning momentum whereas Southern Punjab lost their first game of the tournament despite scoring 200 runs in their batting. Both teams have some star Pakistani players in their ranks and this can be a really good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 200 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Northern – Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa.

Southern Punjab – Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Saif Babar, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Illyas, Umar Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, and Sohaib Maqsood.

NOR vs SOP Team Wicket-Keeper

Zeeshan Ashraf (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Ashraf has played a lot of T20 matches in his career and he is a really good opener as well. There is no competition for him in this category.

NOR vs SOP Team Batsmen

Haider Ali (Price 9.5) and Zeeshan Malik (Price 8) will be our all-batsmen from Northern. Ali is the most exciting prospect of Pakistan at the moment and he played an outstanding knock of 90 runs in the last game whereas Zeeshan is yet another youngster and he also scored a brilliant knock of 77 runs. Both of them will open the innings together and are genuine run-scorers.

Shan Masood (Price 10) and Sohaib Maqsood (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Punjab. Masood is a classical player and does not throw his wicket away due to his solid technique. Shan scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well and has proved his class whereas Maqsood is a player with over 2000 T20 runs and he also played a brilliant knock of 51 runs in the last game. Both of them are really good players.

NOR vs SOP Team All-Rounders

Shadab Khan (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Northern. Shadab is one of the best athletes of the Pakistani team. He is a genuine wicket-taker in his leg-spin whereas he is a brilliant batsman as well. He failed in the last game but will be a really good pick in this game as well.

Hussain Talat (Price 9.5) and Aamer Yamin (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Southern Punjab. Talat is a really good batting all-rounder and has a really good T20 career, he scored 34 runs in the last game and picked a wicket as well whereas Yamin is another talented all-rounder and picked a couple of wickets in bowling plus he is a good hitter of the ball. Both of them are really talented all-rounder.

NOR vs SOP Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf (Price 9) and Musa Khan (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Northern. Rauf proved his class in the last Big-Bash season and he picked a wicket in the first game of the tournament as well whereas Musa Khan is yet another talented fast bowler and he picked three wickets in the last game. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Mohammad Irfan (Price 9) will be our bowler from Southern Punjab. Irfan is a t20 veteran and has picked 147 wickets in 139 games and his height will definitely be a problem for the batters. He failed in the last game but can be a good threat in this game.

Match Prediction: Northern will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Haider Ali and Shan Masood

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Hussain Talat and Shadab Khan

