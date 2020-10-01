Week 4 of the NFL is here, and it’s full of exciting games. We’ll have to wait and see which team remains undefeated; here are the NFL predictions of all the week 4 matchups.

Chiefs vs Patriots

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a big game throwing for 4 touchdowns and nearly 400 passing yards. The Chiefs held 2019 MVP, Lamar Jackson, to less than 100 passing yards and kept the Ravens locked up.

Chiefs’ receivers all had a big game, making highlight-type plays. Rookie Edwards-Clyde Helaire has been consistent as well. Patriots did win against the Raiders last week but seemed to be struggling a bit. Cam Newton threw 1 touchdown as well as an interception.

The Patriots receivers had a tough time as well, no one had more than 50+ yards receiving. Sony Michelle and Rex Burkhead got the running game going rushing for a combined 166 yards and 2 touchdowns; carrying the patriots to a victory.

Prediction: Chiefs win 27-20

Seahawks vs Dolphins

It’s fair to say the #Letrusscook strategy worked. Russel Wilson is leading in passing touchdowns ( 14 ), recording the most amount of touchdowns thrown in 3 games. D.K metcalf is currently 3rd in receiving yards and 1st in receptions over 30 yards.

Lockett has been most effective in the redzone, tied seconds for receiving touchdowns. Dolphins secondary is one of the worst in the league, so we should be seeing Wilson have another huge game.

However, Seahawks’ secondary is dead last, allowing an average of more than 400 yards per game. Fitzpatrick will be looking to take advantage of this, and so will receiver Devante Parker.

Prediction: Seahawks win 38-20

Cowboys vs Browns

Cowboys dealt with a close but tough loss against the Seahawks last week. But they definitely put up a show. Dak Prescott thew for 472 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, he did throw 2 interceptions. Ezekiel Elliot however didn’t get going one bit, rushing for 34 yards and averaging 2.4 yards per carry.

The Browns have an almost fluctuating performance. The defense will have to step up, especially the defensive line. If they can create pressure on Precott and force him to make bad throws, they might be able to win. Baker Mayfield, playing in his 3rd year in the NFL is yet to prove himself.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry haven’t gotten in their rhythm yet, but running back Nick Chubb sure has. Chubb is currently 4th in rushing yards, and has forced uncountable missed-tackles.

Prediction: Cowboys win 27-21

Other NFL week 4 predictions

Lions vs Saints: Saints win 37-21

Buccaneers vs Chargers: Buccaneers win 31- 20

Jets vs Broncos: Jets win 28-17

Bengals vs Jaguars: Bengals win 23-20

Texans vs Vikings: Vikings win 27-24

Steelers vs Titans: Titans win 28-24

Rams vs Giants: Rams win 34- 13

Bears vs Colts: Colts win 24-20

Ravens vs Washington: Ravens win 34- 17

Cardinals vs Panthers: Cardinals win 27-17

Bills vs Raiders: Bills win 31-24

49ers vs Eagles: 49ers win 30-16

Packers vs Falcons: Packers win 34- 28