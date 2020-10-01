We are now in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, and injuries are beginning to pile up for some teams. The Las Vegas Raiders may be without two of their rookie wideouts when they face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles placed Jalen Reagor on injured reserve with a thumb injury and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin is expected to miss this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. There’s still time for these players to heal up in time for Sunday, but let’s take a look at how things are going for each NFL team heading into Thursday.

Below, we will catch you up on all the injury updates that are noteworthy and also give you the Denver Broncos and New York Jets’ final injury reports, as they are set to kick off in a day on “Thursday Night Football.”

Broncos at Jets (PK)

Lock will miss another game while Brett Rypien gets the start under center, but it’s possible he could return to the field next week. Attaochu will miss his first game of the season with a quad injury while Denver is also in danger of not having cornerback Davontae Harris and running back Phillip Lindsay — who are both questionable.

Sam Darnold may be without several key components of the Jets’ offense on Thursday night. Backup receivers Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone will get significant snaps if Crowder and Hogan can’t play. Chuma Edoga will likely be asked to step in for Becton if the rookie is unable to suit up Thursday night.

Wednesday practice reports

Browns at Cowboys (-4.5)

Cleveland had 10 players who either didn’t practice or practiced in a limited capacity. Guard Joel Bitonio (back), defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip), linebacker Tae Davis (elbow), cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) and running back Kareem Hunt (groin) didn’t practice on Wednesday. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Hunt and Bitonio as day-to-day. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), center J.C. Tretter (knee), defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen), and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) were limited.

The big news out of Dallas was the status of left tackle Tyron Smith, who did not practice despite coach Mike McCarthy previously stating that his perennial Pro Bowl lineman would practice in a limited capacity. Smith, who has missed the Cowboys’ last two games with a neck injury, was seen doing individual rehab work beside the Cowboys’ practice field. Dallas also practiced without DeMarcus Lawrence, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Seahawks (-6.5) at Dolphins

Pete Carroll acknowledged that safety Jamal Adams was “pretty sore” on Wednesday, as Adams was held of practice with a groin injury. That being said, Carroll is not ruling Adams out of Sunday’s game. Running back Chris Carson, who is dealing with a knee injury, was limited on Wednesday. Carroll said that Carson was “sounding positive” on Wednesday, as Seattle hopes to have him in Sunday’s lineup.

While the Marlins and Heat currently have the attention of South Florida fans, the Dolphins did have some notable injury news on Wednesday. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed practice with an illness, while cornerback Byron Jones continues to be sidelined with a groin injury. Despite Jones’ absence, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that his high-priced defensive back is “making a lot of improvement” in his recovery, via Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel. Fellow defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem (pec), Kavon Frazier (shoulder) and Xavier Howard (knee) were limited on Wednesday.

Colts (-2.5) at Bears

The only Colt that did not practice Wednesday was Michael Pittman, who is dealing with a calf injury that was sustained during Sunday’s win over the Jets. Pittman’s absence was expected, as the rookie is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery. Running back Nyheim Hines (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were limited. Ya-Sin has missed the Colts’ last two games with an illness.

Chicago had eight players that were listed as either DNP or limited Wednesday. Veterans Tedd Ginn Jr., Jimmy Graham, Akiem Nicks, Bobby Massie and Danny Trevathan received rest days. Deon Bush (groin) and Khalil Mack (knee) were limited. When asked about Mack’s limited practice participation this season, Matt Nagy said that it is purely trying to keep Mack — and the rest of his veterans — as fresh as possible, as the Bears are surely hoping for a deep playoff run after a 3-0 start.

Ravens (-13) at Washington

Washington had a slew of players miss practice on Wednesday. Rookie defensive end Chase Young missed practice as he continues to deal with a groin injury. Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), defensive end Ryan Anderson (ankle), receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe), receiver Dontrelle Inman (wrist), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (rest) also did not practice. Tackle Saahdig Charles practiced in a limited capacity.

Baltimore, despite practicing on a short week, did not have players miss Wednesday practice. Linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), safety Anthony Levine (abdomen), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) practiced in a limited capacity.

Chargers at Buccaneers (-7)

While he didn’t practice Wednesday, Joey Bosa has managed to play the past two weeks despite having a triceps injury. Barring further damage, Bosa is expected to suit up on Sunday. Four other Chargers sat out Wednesday’s practice: tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest), guard Trai Turner (groin) and receiver Mike Williams (hamstring). Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis (concussion), and linebacker Nick Vigil (groin) were limited.

Godwin, a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019, is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Sunday would mark the second game Godwin has missed this season after he sat out Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win over the Cardinals with a concussion. Another notable absence on Wednesday was running back Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin) also did not practice, while cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and receiver Justin Watson (shoulder) were limited.

Saints (-4) at Lions

The big news in New Orleans was the return of All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who was limited on Wednesday after missing the Saints’ last two games with a high ankle sprain. While his status for Sunday’s game is currently unknown, teammate Alvin Kamara, via ESPN’s Mike Triplett, said Thomas looked “good out there, so hopefully he feels ready enough to play.” Offensive lineman Andrus Peat (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (groin) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (illness) did not practice, while defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), defensive tackle David Onyemata (calf), and linebacker Chase Hansen (hip) were limited.

Safety C.J. Moore (calf) was the only Lions player that didn’t practice on Wednesday. Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (chest) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity.

Cardinals (-3.5) at Panthers

Arizona had a laundry list of players miss practice on Wednesday, starting with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who sat out with an ankle injury. Hopkins didn’t appear to be having any physical issues last Sunday when he caught 10 passes for 137 yards in Arizona’s win over the Lions. That being said, his status should been something to keep an eye on. Also missing practice Wednesday were safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring) and linebacker Devon Kennard (calf). Defensive end Zach Allen (knee), offensive lineman Mason Cole (hamstring), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot) and receiver Christian Kirk (groin) were limited.

Carolina appears to be pretty banged up on the defensive side of the ball, so this injury report is worth keeping an eye on as the week progresses. Pass-rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (illness) and offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) missed practice on Wednesday, while safety Jeremy Chinn (hip), offensive guard Dennis Daley (ankle), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) and defensive lineman Kawann Short (foot) were all limited. Head coach Matt Rhule did announce that he has designated cornerback Eli Apple to return from IR, which gives the team three weeks to decide on when and if to activate him.

Vikings at Texans (-4.5)

The Vikings, due to the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak, did not practice on Wednesday. They did release an estimated injury report, with cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) being listed as did not practice. Fellow cornerback Cameron Dantzler was labeled as limited with a rib injury.

While they haven’t had much to cheer about following their 0-3 start, defensive Charles Omenihu (knee) was the only DNP on Wednesday. Inside linebackers Zach Cunningham (groin) and Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (groin) and running back Duke Johnson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity. Johnson, who has missed the Texans’ last two games, is “trending in the right direction,” according to coach Bill O’Brien.

Jaguars at Bengals (-3)

Offensive guard A.J. Cann (illness), kicker Stephen Hauschka (knee) and center Brandon Linder (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, but the main storyline in Jacksonville continues to revolve around wide receiver DJ Chark. He was a limited participant with chest and back injuries, as was linebacker Quincy Williams (core muscle), who is designated for a return from IR and does not currently count on the 53-man roster.

Defensive back Mackensie Alexander (ribs/hamstring) and linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) were the only Bengals who didn’t practice on Wednesday due to injury. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels and defensive end Carlos Dunlap were given veterans days off. Receiver A.J. Green also received a lighter workout while practicing in a limited capacity. Cornerback Darius Phillips (knee) and guard Michael Jordan (knee) were also limited. The big news from Cincinnati was the status of defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who was limited after missing the Bengals’ first three games with a shoulder injury. The eight-time Pro Bowler is hoping to make his season debut on Sunday.

Giants at Rams (-13)

New York is dealing with several injuries its defensive backfield, as Jabrill Peppers (ankle) and Brandon Williams (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. Fellow defensive backs Adrian Colbert (quad) and Julian Love (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity.

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers (rib) did not practice on Wednesday. Seam McVay said that Akers is day-to-day heading into Sunday. Earlier this week, McVay said that he does not anticipate safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) and receiver Josh Reynolds (illness) being held out of Sunday’s game. Fuller and Joseph-Day did not practice Wednesday, while Reynolds was a limited participant.

Patriots at Chiefs (-7)

Defensive back Cody Davis (rib) was the only Patriots player to miss practice on Wednesday, as New England is relatively healthy heading into their game against the defending champions. Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder) was limited, along with receiver Julian Edelman (knee), running back Sony Michel (quad) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (calf). Returning to practice Wednesday was running back James White, who missed the Patriots’ last two games after his father was killed in an automobile accident.

The Chiefs, who are less than 48 hours removed following their convincing victory over the Ravens on “Monday Night Football,” had just two limited participants Wednesday in defensive tackle Chris Jones (hamstring) and defensive Alex Okafor (hamstring). Wednesday marked the first time Okafor has participated in on-field work since sustaining his hamstring injury in the Chiefs’ Week 1 win over the Texans.

Bills (-3) at Raiders

The 3-0 Bills were without left tackle Dion Dawkins (shoulder), receiver John Brown (calf), safety Minkah Hyde (ankle), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (foot) and special teams contributor Del’Shawn Phillips (quad). Dawkins and Brown did not return to Sunday’s game after sustaining their injuries, while Hyde was able to return after getting hurt during the Bills’ shootout win over the Rams. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was limited as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) was also limited, as was rookie running back Zack Moss, whose foot injury kept him out of this past Sunday’s game.

The Raiders, as expected, were without rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on Wednesday, as the team’s first round pick is dealing with a wrist/thumb injuries following Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Arnette’s injury could possibly sideline him for up to a six weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), receiver Rico Gafford (hamstring), defensive tackle Daniel Ross (foot) and rookie receiver Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) also didn’t practice. Safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder/thumb), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pec), linebacker Cory Littleton (knee), and offensive tackle Sam Young (groin) were limited.

Eagles at 49ers (-7)

The Eagles had nine DNPs and four limited players on Wednesday. Receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) didn’t practice, while fellow receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) was limited. Five Eagles linemen were part of Wednesday’s injury report. Guard Jamon Brown (illness) and tackles Jack Driscoll (illness) and Jason Peters (illness) didn’t practice while tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and center Jason Kelce (rest) were limited. Philadelphia had four defensive players on the injury report. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (abdominal), safety Rudy Ford (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and cornerback Trevor Williams (rib) didn’t practice. Running back Miles Sanders, who missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury, was limited with a glute injury.

Tight end George Kittle made his return to practice on Wednesday, as the All-Pro was a full participant after missing the past two games with a sprained left knee. While Kittle is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday, the 49ers will wait and see as it relates to receiver Deebo Samuel, who was cleared to practice for the first time since suffering a foot fracture in June. Coach Kyle Shanahan is also not ruling out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who did not practice Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was also held out of Wednesday’s practice.