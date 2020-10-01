NFL Game Postponed: The Nfl experienced a scary call with the coronavirus recently, with five staff members and four players of the Titans contracting the virus.

The league postponed the matchup between Tenessee and Pittsburgh as a result of the incident. However, it seems to be that the game will be scheduled on Monday or Tuesday.

What happened to the Titans?

The Titans haven’t exactly gotten off on the right foot with the pandemic. The four Titans currently on the COVID reserve list are starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Kamalei Correa.

Along with them are long-snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson. Five staff personnel have also been diagnosed with the virus. The Titans are on very cautious footing as of now.

The aftermath of the Covid19 outbreak

The Titans closed their facilities after the diagnoses, with last week’s matchup, the Vikings, doing the same thing. Luckily, Minnesota faced no positive tests.

The Titans issued a statement to the league which stated that “Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus”.

The NFL also issued a statement saying both the Titans and Vikings are working with the league. They have teamed up with the NFL Players Association and medical officials “to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments … with health and safety as our primary consideration.”

Commissioner Goodell has also sent an email to all team Presidents and Executives addressing the concerns they might have.

Email that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent today to all team Presidents and Executives: pic.twitter.com/7OB3s8XYJE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

What’s going to happen now?

The game between the Titans and Steelers has been postponed as of recent. However, a report per Andrew Marchand states that the game will be set on Monday or Tuesday. The game will either be at 5 PM on Monday or 6 or 7 PM on Tuesday. Either way, it will be televised on CBS.