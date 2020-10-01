The Week 4 NFL schedule features just two games with double-digit favorites. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens enter their Week 4 matchup against Washington as 13-point favorites on the road. Despite a subdued performance from Jackson on Monday night, oddsmakers are expecting the Ravens to cruise to victory against a Washington team that is 2-11 in its last 13 games at home. Can you trust Baltimore in your Week 4 NFL office pool picks?

Meanwhile, the latest Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill list the Rams as 13-point favorites at home against the New York Giants, who suffered an embarrassing 36-9 loss against the injury depleted San Francisco 49ers last week. If you haven’t backed the Ravens or Rams in your NFL confidence picks, this may be the week to do so. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It’s off to a hot 34-13 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated the entire Week 4, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick’em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 4 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 4 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: The Saints earn a comfortable victory on the road against the Detroit Lions. New Orleans is coming off a disappointing 37-30 defeat against the Packers in its last outing. Despite their most recent setback, the Saints enter Sunday’s matchup with one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. New Orleans is averaging 29.3 points per game, thanks in large part to the play of running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is doing it all for New Orleans, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while also hauling in 27 receptions for 285 receiving yards, which ranks fifth in the NFL among all pass-catchers. Now, Kamara and the Saints will look to exploit a Detroit defense that’s giving up 409.3 yards per game to opposing offenses.

The model projects Kamara to easily surpass 100 all-purpose yards on Sunday, resulting in New Orleans winning in 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 4 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 4 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Colts vs. Bears and Bengals vs. Jaguars. It’s also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model’s NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 4 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years and is 34-13 this season.