The 2020 NBA Finals continue Friday with Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead, with Game 2 set for 9 p.m. ET inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. Game 1 featured a Lakers blowout victory, as Anthony Davis went off for 34 points and 10 rebounds in a 116-98 victory. And with big money on the line in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, it is pivotal to determine the ideal NBA DFS lineups for maximum impact.

Is Davis a strong play in Game 2? And what about Heat stars like Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Goran Dragic (foot) who are dealing with injuries? And which role players like Tyler Herro and Kyle Kuzma can provide value in the NBA DFS player pool as you look to afford some of the bigger stars available in Friday’s single-game slate. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Game 2, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He’s returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, McClure identified Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top picks. The result: James filled the stat sheet with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists — putting up nearly 60 points on DraftKings.

Now he’s turned his attention to Friday’s single-game Lakers vs. Heat DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Oct. 2

For Friday, McClure is high again on LeBron James. King James has been an absolute machine in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, scoring 26.6 points, grabbing 10.5 rebounds and dishing 8.9 assists per outing in 16 games. That’s an uptick from James’ 25.3-10-5-8.9 stat line during 67 games in the regular season.

James was a consistent force in Game 1, helping the Lakers withstand an early Heat barrage and quickly take command for a blowout victory. James is seeking to cement his legacy by leading a third different NBA team to a world championship, motivation for him to continue this torrid run with the Lakers. McClure understands this motivation, and recommends building around James in all NBA DFS formats Friday.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The nine-year veteran scored 23 points, dished five assists and grabbed two rebounds in 33 minutes of the Game 1 loss. Butler has provided the Heat with 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in Miami’s 16-game playoff run.

Butler was stellar all season, both before and after the NBA bubble, scoring 19.9 points, grabbing 6.7 rebounds and dishing 6.0 assists to help lead the Heat to a No. 5 playoff seed. Butler was also dominant in two regular-season games against the Lakers, averaging 25 points, four rebounds and eight assists. And for the Heat to continue toward the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Butler will need to continue his strong NBA DFS pace.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Oct. 2

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks for NBA DFS lineups in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.