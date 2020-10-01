Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade place a bet on the outcome of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Lakers.

Miami Heat legends Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade have been good friends since 2004. This was the year that Shaq got traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Miami Heat.

Dwyane Wade teamed up with Shaq in the 2004-05 season and both quickly led the Heat to their first ever franchise championship in the 2005-06 season.

Now, 14 years later, with the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, Shaq and Wade place a bet on who will win this series.

Shaq and Wade wager on the outcome of the 2020 NBA Finals

Shaq and Wade had a virtual meeting in which both placed predictions on who which team will come out on top in these Finals.

Shaq picks the Los Angeles Lakers to win it all, saying it would be great to win it all for the late, great, Laker legend, Kobe Bryant. Wade claims his Heat will the victors when it’s all said and done.

Shaq and D-Wade made an all-time NBA Finals bet @br_betting Loser has to give up their Finals MVP trophy 😳 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/CBJfv6Wq53 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2020

“Your Finals MVP trophy, for my Finals MVP trophy,” are the terms both Wade and Shaq have agreed upon.

Who will win this bet?

Shaquille O’Neal played 8 seasons win the Lakers, where he won 3 Finals MVPs alongside Kobe Bryant, from 2000-2002. Dwyane Wade however, has only ever won 1 Finals MVP, which was in 2006.

Keeping this in mind, it might not have been wise for Wade to wager off his only Finals MVP trophy but it does show the amount of faith he has in his former team.

We must all remember the last Shaq and Wade agreed upon a bet, Shaq had to hilariously grow out his hairline if he lost the bet; which he did.

Shaq lost a bet to D Wade and had to grow his hairline out😂pic.twitter.com/2TIuafFqtu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 4, 2020

Perhaps the outcome of the wager might be different this time around as LeBron and AD have looked unstoppable all postseason long.