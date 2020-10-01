Skip Bayless sends out a Michael Jordan related tweet while watching LeBron James stat pad in Game of the Finals vs Heat.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals did not go the way anyone had imagined it to. Three of the Heat starters suffered injuries. Goran Dragic, the Heat’s point leaders this postseason, suffered a plantar tear of the left foot, which may sideline him for the rest of the finals.

Bam Adebayo aggravated his left shoulder that had bothered him in the Celtics series while grabbing a rebound. And Jimmy Butler rolled his left ankle while going for a drive to the basket, late in the 2nd quarter. Even though Jimmy returned, he didn’t look quite the same.

Lakers were able to romp to a blowout win and if things don’t get better for Heat on the injury front, this could very well end up to be a sweep for the Lakers.

Now Dragic is gone, Bam just hurt his wrist and Jimmy Butler doesn’t look quite right on the ankle he turned. SWEEEEEEEEP. Sleeeeeep. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

Also Read: “Anthony Davis yells ITS OVER after Game 1 win”

Skip Bayless’ ‘Michael Jordan’ dig at LeBron James

In his latest tweet, Skip Bayless has yet again taken a shot at LeBron James. He tweeted out saying that Michael Jordan would be chuckling at watching LeBron James in the finals vs Heat today.

Somewhere, Michael Jordan is sipping and chuckling at LeBron James. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

This tweet could be interpreted in two major ways:

1. LeBron playing garbage minutes in a game his team has already won

Even though the Lakers were comfortably on top of the game, but LeBron played till the 1.23 mark of the 4th quarter. LeBron fell short of a triple-double by one assist.

Also Read: “LeBron was going to end Jae Crowder for slamming ball out of his hands”

The tweet could very well be about how Michael Jordan would be laughing while watching LeBron stat-pad during garbage time of a finals game.

WAY TO GO, LEBRON. PLAY ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE 1:23 MARK OF A BLOWOUT TRYING TO GET YOUR TRIPLE DOUBLE VS DEMORALIZED, DECIMATED HEAT. EVEN POWER ONE HOME VS THE BACKUPS AND MEAN-MUG COMING BACK UP COURT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

2. LeBron James winning his possibly easiest ring

With 2 of the Heat starters out with injuries, with no timeline decided for their return, this seems like an easy sweep for the Lakers. Jimmy Butler was out on the court but didn’t seem all too well.

Thus, Skip Bayless could be implying that Michael Jordan would be chuckling watching how easy it has been for LeBron in the playoffs until now.

And now with injuries to 3 starters, the Heat would be at the mercy of the Lakers star.

If Jimmy Butler is out – and that ankle turn looked bad – this WILL be a sweep. Congrats, LeBron. Meant to be. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

With the unpredictability of the availability of Bam and Dragic, the Lakers seem to have an easy path to their 17th championship.