“Maybe it was the plan of the company for him to one day take over the leadership of the company” – Arn Anderson on Triple H succeeding Vince McMahon and running WWE.

It isn’t clear whether it was Vincent J. McMahon or his father Jess McMahon who founded Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the company that would eventually become WWE. Regardless however, the promotion has been run by the same family and is now under the ownership of Vincent J. McMahon’s son Vincent K. McMahon.

Many had assumed that Shane McMahon would eventually take control of the promotion. However, Triple H’s handling of NXT and its success has thrown his name in the mix. During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, one fourth of the legendary horseman discussed who would take over from Vince when he decides to call it a day.

Arn Anderson on Triple H succeeding Vince McMahon

“I think he’s (Triple H) always been in his mind, and maybe it was the plan of the company for him to one day take over the leadership of the company,” Arn said. “You’ve got Shane and Steph who would probably fall in line – if you really broke it down – ahead of him I would think since they are Vince’s kids. But who knows? Steph has her job as far as the branding and Shane does his thing. I don’t know how it’s lined up, and you’ll never know until the issue arises and who exactly will run the company.”

He also noted that Triple H was developing in the mould of Vince himself.

“He’s following the lead of his father-in-law,” Arn continued. “He’s putting forward the policies that Vince has laid out. I think he speaks well; I think he has a good grasp on the business.

