LIV Vs ARS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Today’s opponents return with completely new look sides to take on each other for the second time in three days

The teams set to be peddled out by Liverpool and Arsenal today might be entirely different to their showdown in the Premier League previously but the level of competition will not dip in the slightest. Taking on each other for the second time in three days, when these two clash it out in the middle today, we are set to be immersed in a riveting affair.

Unlike their schooling in the league, Arsenal make a foray into today’s contest with a far shout of winning this affair. Klopp has never accorded importance to the domestic competitions in England and given the testing and gruelling schedule they find themselves engulfed in, he’s set to roll out a second string side.

However, unlike the bygone seasons, Liverpool’s repertoire of players is one which inspires confidence. The club has roped in some stellar names off late, players who will be looking to justify the reigning Premier League champions’ decision to indulge in their services.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s playing team will be a watered down one but one constituting of a mix of regular starters and second fiddle names. The team will be out traversing for redemption after being thumped by Liverpool in the league, a result which now sees Liverpool having won all of their five contests between the two at Anfield.

This has all the makings of being a cracker of a contest, one much like last season’s 5-5 matchup between the two in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool’s dominance over Liverpool in their bastion will serve them well and see them pull off a narrow win in this one.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Joel, Alex and Konstantinos will all be sitting out the impending encounter for Liverpool owing to injuries whilst Thiago is out with COVID.

Calum, Gabriel, Mustafi and Emile will be ascribing their absence today to injuries.

Liverpool

Adrian, N Williams, Gomez, Van den Berg, Milner, Jones, Grujic, Shaqiri, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Arsenal

Runarsson, Saliba, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Cedric, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Liverpool Vs Arsenal Fourth Round

Date And Time: 2nd October, Friday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Top Goal Scorer

Liverpool

Arsenal

Bygone Encounter

Liverpool Vs Arsenal: 3-1

LIV Vs ARS Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Ever since his horrendous mistakes in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, Adrian has been besmirched and smeared by Liverpool supporters. However, he did deputise well for Alisson last season, performances which see us unearth him for the forthcoming encounter.

Defenders

Why Gabriel Magalhaes was left out of Arsenal’s side against Liverpool in the league is something many are still scratching their heads over. He’s been a solid, calming presence at the back for Arsenal ever since his transfer and with a goal on his debut, he’ll be instilled in our setup.

Liverpool see us make CB Joe Gomez the first name to be inducted in our team from the home side. The only regular starter set to retain his place in Liverpool’s backline for this one, the CB will be handed with the task of organising his troops and quashing Arsenal’s attacks.

Neco Williams was berated for his foregone showing in the Carabao Cup but he’ll be back for this one, looking to prove his worth to see him become the second pick from the side.

Midfielders

While Diogo Jota’s involvement today is up in the air, he can easily be asked to step out after his involvement for Liverpool against Arsenal. Playing just twenty minutes on the day, he scored on his debut with his positioning and ability to traverse into lethal positions making him extremely pleasing to the eye.

With Konstantinos being ruled out with an injury, James Milner is set to get an outing for the home team. He’s been one of the most dependable names for Liverpool, a player whose versatility and expansive knowhow makes him a must have pick.

We have Takumi Minamino become the third name to be imbued in our side with him finally unearthing his skill set for the club. Arsenal on the other hands see us make Bukayo Saka the first name with the young player’s sprawling potential making him one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

Nicolas Pepe has never really gotten going for Arsenal to see him be resigned to a role in these tournaments. He did register an assist in the third round to make him our pick for the affair.

Strikers

Eddie Nketiah is doing extremely well for himself at the moment. His goal in the bygone round was accompanied by his one goal in the Premier League to make the striker an instant selection for us.

We will be pairing him up with Reiss Nelson, two names who can move in tandem and make life an excruciating headache for a paper thin Liverpool defence.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His vibrant form sees Eddie captain our side while Jota is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Adrian, Gabriel, Gomez, Nico, Pepe, Saka, Jota, Milner, Minamino, Eddie, Nelson

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.