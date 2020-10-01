The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the sports world to say the least. In the NHL, the regular season was put on pause in mid-March, returned in a bubble and ultimately the Tampa Bay Lightning ended as Stanley Cup Champions.

The Lightning did all of that while playing games without fans in attendance at games, but now that the Cup is theirs they’ve decided to celebrate with supporters. With the Stanley Cup in tow, the Lightning hosted separate events at the Tampa Riverwalk and Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday. During one of the celebrations, Lightning forward Alex Killorn made actually allowed fans to drink alcohol out of the Stanley Cup during the parade route.

The Lightning, like every NHL team, were tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis (their fans aren’t) and the league didn’t have a single positive COVID-19 test during the two-month period that was spent in the bubble. Sharing the Stanley Cup celebration with the fans is definitely understandable, but allowing the fans to drink from the Cup may not have been the most sanitary idea.

According to clips online from the celebration, the Lightning mostly observed social distancing guidelines as they traveled the Tampa Riverwalk via boats and jet skis. Players, including Killorn and captain Steven Stamkos, were seen drinking from the Stanley Cup while they were in water, which drew cheers from the attending fans.

Part of the fun of winning a championship is getting to share the title with the team’s fanbase. However, considering that the country and world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, maybe letting multiple people drinking from the Stanley Cup isn’t the best idea.