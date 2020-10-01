The Los Angeles Lakers started off kind of slowly in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night but once they got their footing they absolutely ran away from the Miami Heat for a 116-98 win.

The game never even felt that close during the second half, as the Lakers led by 26 after three quarters before putting it in cruise control in the fourth quarter.

Making things worse for the Heat, and for this series, were the injuries suffered by Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Goran Dragić (ankle). Both players left Game 1 and didn’t return.

While the game was pretty much a blowout, the best moment came right after the horn sounded for halftime because that’s when LeBron casually threw down this sweet dunk that didn’t count:

Check out this angle:

NBA fans loved it: