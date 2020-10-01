USATSI



Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has stayed busy in the bubble as he plays in his 10th career NBA Finals. In between practice and preparation for games, the future Hall of Famer has found time to make a rather big purchase, buying a Beverly Hills mansion while inside the Walt Disney World campus.

The California mansion was listed at $39 million, but James got it for a “steal” at $36.75 million, according to TMZ.

The 9,146-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two suites and seven fireplaces. It also has two separate guest houses, a tennis court, a pool and a pool house.

The mansion also gives the best of both Los Angeles worlds, with a view of downtown and the Pacific Ocean.

James was obviously not able to see the home in person, but I’m sure he got photos and a virtual tour of the place.

The mansion is reportedly from the estate of “The Bold and the Beautiful” co-creator Lee Phillip Bell.

James already owns two homes in the L.A. area — a $23 million mansion in Brentwood he bought in 2017, and a $21 million 9,440-square-foot property he purchased in 2015.

The 35-year-old is one game closer to another championship after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET.