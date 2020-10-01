Kyrie Irving has played with some pretty incredible teammates throughout his NBA career. The best of which, to this point, is very clearly LeBron James.

Yet, somehow, Irving just admitted that he has never felt comfortable giving up the ball in crunch time during games… until now. Or next season, rather, when he plays alongside Kevin Durant with the Nets.

In part two of Durant’s new podcast “The ETCs,” Irving admitted that he’s always felt like the best option for every team he’s ever played for in crunch time including all of those Cavs teams with LeBron James.

And he also admitted that Durant is the only player that he’s ever played with so far that he’s trusted to take shots in the clutch.

“One thing I’ve always been comfortable with is, I’ve felt like I was the best option on every team I’ve played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can be like “that motherf***** can make that shot, too.”

The internet straight up roasted Irving for this one. They took it as disrespect to LeBron James.

Surely, this will go over well with Lakers Twitter.

It didn’t stop there, though. He also said that he doesn’t really see the Nets as actually having a “head coach” with Steve Nash as their recent hire. Which… alright.

To be fair to Irving, he made clear that he has a lot of respect for Nash as a player and in his new role with the Nets just before this.

“Steve is great, and I have a relationship with him that’s going to build over time, bro. Steve don’t know me from anything he heard or he’s heard someone else. We’ve worked out one time in 2014, but it’s grown as just a respectful relationship from afar. I saw him at the Hall of Fame two years ago, gave him a big hug and now he’s the head coach.”

And Nash has also said himself that he’ll need help in his new role.

But still, the internet roasted Irving again.

What a mess.