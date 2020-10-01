The Brooklyn Nets are definitely slated to be one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA when next season rolls around. The team will look to usher in a new era that will be led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and new head coach Steve Nash.

However, during “The ETCs Podcast with Kevin Durant” Thursday, Irving proclaimed that he doesn’t believe that the Nets have a “head” coach in terms of leading the team despite Nash being hired at that exact position.

“I don’t really see us having a “head” coach,” Irving said. “K.D. could be a head coach, I could be a head coach [some days].”

Durant agreed with Irving’s stance on the leadership of the team and says it’s a “collaborative effort.” The All-Star forward also added that assistant coach Jacque Vaughn could be a head coach if necessary.

Nash is set to enter his first NBA season as a head coach and doesn’t have any coaching experience. The Hall of Fame point guard was a part-time consultant with the Golden State Warriors when Durant was on the team, so there certainly is a history between the two.

The Nets finished with a 35-37 record this season and were swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Toronto Raptors. Irving only played in 20 games during his first season with the Nets and his first campaign ended prematurely when it was announced that he would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in February.