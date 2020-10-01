Kristian Fulton became the fifth player that has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list when the rookie cornerback was added on Friday. All told, 11 members of the Titans’ organization have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, which led to the NFL deciding to postpone Sunday’s game between the Titans and Steelers.

While a makeup date has yet to be announced, the most likely scenario is that the Steelers and Titans will play each other in Week 7, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Titans currently have a bye slated for that weekend, while the Steelers, in order to make that scenario happen, would have to swap their current Week 7 matchup, which is against the Ravens.

Fulton, who recorded his first career interception during Tennessee’s Week 2 win over the Jaguars, joins the following list of Titans players who have tested positive for COVID-19:

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Correa recorded two tackles in Tennessee’s season-opening win over the Broncos. Through three games, Correa, who is also a member of the Titans’ special teams unit, logged 63 snaps that includes a season-high 24 snaps in Denver.

Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans. A starter since his second season, Jones tallied eight tackles during the Titans’ first three games. He has 194 tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 86 career games.

The 30-year-old Brinkley has been the Titans’ long snapper since 2012. Brinkley, who signed a contract extension with the Titans last September, was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season for the first time in his career. He has snapped the past eight seasons for veteran punter Brett Kern, a Pro Bowler each of the past three seasons and an All-Pro in 2019.

Tommy Hudson, TE

A member of the Titans’ practice squad, Hudson signed with Tennessee after going undrafted this past spring. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Hudson played collegiately at Arizona State, where he caught 25 passes for 205 yards.

In addition to the Titans’ players who have tested positive for COVID-19, six personnel members, including outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, have also tested positive. The Titans’ facility is closed for the rest of the week, as coach Mike Vrabel is hoping that his team can return to their facility at the start of next week. Tennessee, 3-0 thus far, is slated to host the 3-0 Bills on October 11.