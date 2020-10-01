“Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 sh*t show of a return” – Dave Batista reveals WWE turned down Wu Tang Clan’s RZA’s offer to add lyrics to his theme song back in 2014.

Dave Batista has been one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He was once even seen at the level of John Cena a decade and a half back. However, for someone as huge as he was, he had a dreadful return back in 2014, where the cheers turned to boos very soon.

Batista has often said that he desired to return as a heel because the fans were extremely invested in Daniel Bryan’s “Yes Movement”. Instead, he came back as a face who had to eventually turn heel due to the negative reaction.

It is no secret that Batista isn’t very fond of that particular period. He has now revealed another reason why he dislikes the period, going so far as to call it a “sh*t show” on social media.

Dave Batista reveals WWE turned down Wu Tang Clan’s RZA’s offer to add lyrics to his theme song

The former WWE Champion revealed on Twitter that WWE refused to let him add lyrics by Wu Tang Clan’s RZA to his entrance theme.

“Here’s some cool background shit for ya! My homie @rza from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014… FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 **** show if a return,” he wrote.

Batista eventually left WWE later that year due to creative differences. He would return once again. First in 2018, as a part of evolution, where he planted the seeds of a future feud with Triple H. He then appeared in 2019. He attacked Ric Flair and coerced Triple H into a Wrestlemania match.

Batista lost the match to his former leader after interference from Flair. He announced his retirement from professional wrestling a day later.

