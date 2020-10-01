The Denver Broncos can take solace in the fact that they played a pair of tight contests before being soundly defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The New York Jets don’t have that luxury, however, as they were trounced in all three of their setbacks to start the 2020 NFL season. They both look to rise from the ranks of the winless when Broncos visit the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Denver (0-3) squandered a lead in the final minute of its season-opening 16-14 loss to Tennessee and dropped a 26-21 decision at Pittsburgh before an ineffective performance in last week's 28-10 home loss to Tampa Bay. New York (0-3) has been outscored 94-37 in its three defeats following a 36-7 debacle at Indianapolis in Week 3. The game is a pick'em in the latest Broncos vs. Jets odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 39.5.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Jets vs. Broncos:

Jets vs. Broncos spread: Pick’em

Jets vs. Broncos over-under: 39.5 points

Jets vs. Broncos money line: Denver -145, New York +125

DEN: Broncos are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games as favorites.

NYJ: Jets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against teams with losing records.

Why the Broncos can cover

With Drew Lock still sidelined with a shoulder injury, coach Vic Fangio had decided to go with Option No. 3 at quarterback on Thursday. After replacing Jeff Driskel in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Brett Rypien will make his first career start after performing well in his NFL debut. The 24-year-old nephew of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien completed his first eight attempts against Tampa Bay before being intercepted at the goal line.

Undrafted out of Boise State, he finished with 53 passing yards after having been on the practice squad just two days earlier. The decision likely is the correct one since Driskel completed only 17 of his 30 attempts and was sacked five times, including once for a safety. Brett Rypien will be the fifth quarterback to start for the Broncos over their last 20 games.

Why the Jets can cover

Despite being down by 10 points, New York had 188 yards of total offense in the first half of its loss to the Colts last Sunday. The team needs that type of effort for a full 60 minutes on Thursday since it amassed only 72 yards in the second half. Quarterback Sam Darnold will have very little time to dwell on a performance in which he had two of his three interceptions returned for touchdowns and was sacked for a safety.

The 2018 third overall draft pick has completed 61.5 percent of his attempts thus far this season but has thrown just one TD pass in each game. Braxton Berrios has hauled in two of them, including a 16-yarder in the first quarter on Sunday that tied the game at 7-7. The 24-year-old wideout is tied for the team lead with 10 receptions, four more than he had in 16 games as a rookie last season.

