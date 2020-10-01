Anthony Davis yells that the game is over after the Lakers go off to blow the Heat out. It seems like he was sending a message over to Jimmy Butler and co.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals took place tonight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, where the Lakers absolutely steamrolled the Heat, winning the bout, 116-98.

Anthony Davis was spectacular as usual, alongside his MVP calibre teammate LeBron James, as both carried the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

Also read: ‘Before LeBron James, what seed were you?’: Damian Lillard mocks Lakers fans ahead of NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers did fall to a 13 point deficit early in the 1st quarter, however, would quickly bounce back to end the the 1st quarter up by 3.

The Lakers would hold a commanding lead for almost the entirety of the game and as the lead extended for the Lakers, Anthony Davis yells out in excitement.

Anthony Davis yells out, “It’s over!”

Anthony Davis led the way for the Los Angeles Lakers as he notched 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while shooting 52% from the field.

With the score at 54-78, in favour of the Lakers, Dwight Howard has a quick dribble hand-off to Davis which led to a Davis dunk, ballooning the lead to 80-54.

Following this play, AD exclaims, “It’s over!” stating that the game was already decided. This took place with 7:49 left on the clock in the 3rd quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers demolish the Heat in Game 1.

Miami Heat bettors lost out big time tonight as the Lakers easily defeated the Heat. AD and James held control of the game for the entirety of the 48 minutes of play.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James almost ended him’- Lakers star furious with Jae Crowder for slamming ball off him

The Miami Heat zone defense did not seem to affect the Lakers one bit as the Lakers drained 40% of their shots from beyond the arc and barely committed any offensive fouls.

It will be interesting to see what Erik Spoelstra will put in place for Game 2, this Friday.