IPL 2020 double-headers: The imminent weekend will witness the first IPL 2020 double-header across three venues in the UAE.

Double-headers have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League since its inaugural season in 2008. Playing an afternoon match in the peak Indian summer season might not be the most pleasing experience for players especially overseas but those matches have their own charm.

Contrary to what has been the custom in the seasons gone by, IPL 2020 didn’t have any double-header in its first two weeks. However, with the third weekend upon us now, players will be seen taking the field in the scorching heat of UAE from October 3.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against each other in Dubai on Saturday night.

Take a look at where the 8 teams stand after Match 12 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0b0dzXhRAf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

IPL 2020 double-headers

It is worth mentioning for all the fans that IPL 2020 afternoon matches won’t begin at 04:00 PM (IST) like the previous seasons. Much like the start time of night matches has been hurried up by 30 minutes, the same will be applicable to afternoon matches as well. Therefore, afternoon matches in the IPL 2020 will begin at 03:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ: When and where to watch IPL 2020 matches?

List of IPL 2020 double-headers

October 3 – RCB vs RR in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 3 – DC vs KKR in Dubai at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 4 – MI vs SRH in Sharjah at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 4 – KXIP vs CSK in Dubai at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 10 – KXIP vs KKR in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 10 – CSK vs RCB in Dubai at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 11 – SRH vs RR in Dubai at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 11 – MI vs DC in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 17 – RR vs RCB in Dubai at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 17 – DC vs CSK in Sharjah at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 18 – SRH vs KKR in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 18 – MI vs KXIP in Dubai at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 24 – KKR vs DC in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 24 – KXIP vs SRH in Dubai at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 25 – RCB vs CSK in Dubai at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 25 – RR vs MI in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM (IST)

October 31 – DC vs MI in Dubai at 03:30 PM (IST)

October 31 – RCB vs SRH in Sharjah at 07:30 PM (IST)

November 1 – CSK vs KXIP in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM (IST)

November 1 – KKR vs RR in Dubai at 07:30 PM (IST)