Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak has been compared to fictional Indians pitcher Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn from the movie, Major League. He’s a hard-throwing, right-handed Indians relief pitcher who wears No. 99. Just as the movie character did, he enters the field to “Wild Thing.”

And for the Indians’ Wild Card series matchup with the Yankees, Karinchak went full Ricky Vaughn and got himself the same haircut that Charlie Sheen sported while playing the character. All of this could have been amazing (and somewhat fun), but Gio Urshela had other ideas.

Karinchak entered the game with the bases loaded in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s Game 2, and six pitches into the relief appearance, Vaughn Karinchak gave up a go-ahead grand slam.

Karinchak knew it was gone immediately — as did Gio.

And let’s just say that Yankees fans took delight in seeing a real-life (or fake, actually) Ricky Vaughn melt down against New York.

That’s going to be a tough one to bounce back from for Karinchak. He’ll need the glasses next time.