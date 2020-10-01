On Kevin Durant’s newly launched podcast, Kyrie Irving’s comments as the first guest have raised eyebrows across the Internet, especially his comments about head coaches.

Kyrie Irving has often been viewed as an un-coachable player. There were several reports of him not following Brad Stevens’ lead and trying to do his own thing in Boston. David Blatt also seemed to have problems getting Kyrie to play his way. Ty Lue was the only head coach genuinely able to get the best out of him.

Kyrie Irving takes a shot at LeBron James

Kyrie is barely a shy dude. He’s known to speak his mind, and it’s often landed him in hot water. The ‘flat earth’ comments immediately spring to mind.

Having said that, he seems to have a point when calling himself the best shot-maker down the stretch for his previous teams.

However, this comment of him feels like a serious dig at LeBron James, who ideally should be Kyrie’s best teammate until now. It would be interesting to see if the Lakers star has any reply to this

KYRIE IRVING ON KD: “I felt like I was the best option on every team I’ve played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can be like that mother*****r can make that shot too.” Via #TheEtcs | @boardroompods pic.twitter.com/HHfHmwuyo5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 1, 2020

We can hardly forget his game-winning 3-pointer for the Cavs in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving believes that head coach is a redundant role in the NBA

The second one of Kyrie’s statements is an even more egregious one. He has reduced the role of head coaches to that virtually only of motivators. According to him, any of the players on an NBA team can act as the head coach. Kevin Durant even agreed with this take.

Kyrie Irving speaks on the coaching situation: “I don’t really see us having a “head” coach. KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach (some days).” KD adds: “Jacque Vaughn could be a head coach could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort.” — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) October 1, 2020

While Kyrie probably meant it terms of being able to draw plays and change tactics, it’s obvious that this comment will be seen by many one-eyed fans as an attempt by him to undermine Steve Nash.