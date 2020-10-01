“I felt like, why is this happening? I’m healthy, I’m an athlete” – Roman Reigns on his initial Leukaemia diagnosis and how he came to terms with it.

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE universe back in 2018 when he revealed that his leukaemia had returned after being in remission for 11 years. The crowd, who passionately booed him until that moment, loudly cheered for Joe Anoa’I (Reigns’ real name) when he promised he would beat cancer and return to the WWE. Reigns returned 4 months later and announced that he is once again remission to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Reigns, participated in WWE’s Superstar Challenge to highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September and invite fans to support the cause through donations. He reflected on when he first learn of his story in order to let the young fans know they had his support.

Roman Reigns opens up on his initial Leukaemia diagnosis

“I felt like, why is this happening? I’m healthy, I’m an athlete,” Reigns said during an interview with People.com, “I was in the best years of my life, my prime as a young man and my girlfriend, who is now my wife, was pregnant with our first child. I had so much pressure and so much on my plate that it was hard for me to understand – it was mentally tough and emotionally draining.”

He thanked his family for their faith which allowed him to get through the “mentally tough and emotionally draining” ordeal.

“I really just try to stress that we’re all in this together, that they’re not alone, though it can sometimes feel that way — especially being in the hospital at a time like this,” he continued. “By sharing my story, I think it’s a chance for them to see somebody who’s been through somewhat of a similar situation — someone who has been knocked down and had to pick themselves up — and reached victory on the other side.”

“I think it’s a positive thing for them to be able to see that type of outcome because, unfortunately, it’s not always the miracle, dream story, and that’s the hardest part,” he added. “But I think it’s important that we do share the victories.”

