NFL cornerbacks have evolved over the last few years, being faster, taller, stronger and most importantly more polished. Here is a look at the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL 2020

1. Jalen Ramsey, Rams – 5 years $100 million

Jalen Ramsey is the highest paid cornerback in the NFL, and will be for quite some time. He’s now earning an average of $20 million per year, and is guaranteed a large amount of roughly $71 million. Since joining the league in 2016, Ramsey is fifth in completion percentage allowed (55.5%) and fifth in passer rating allowed (76.5).

2. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens – 5 years $98.75

The Baltimore Ravens signed All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year, $98.75 million extension on 1st October 2020. Marlon Humphrey creates one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, playing next to Marcus Peters. Peters will also be looking for a salary raise or an extension.

For the #Ravens and CB Marlon Humphrey, he gets $19.5M per year, source said. He gets $66M in total guaranteed. https://t.co/tQlLDvSsMF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

3. Tre’Davious White, Bills – 4 years $69 million

Being just 25 years old, White is set to earn an average of more than $17million per year. He has a guaranteed $55 million. White is also one of the best in man coverage, he tied for 1st in 2019 with 6 interceptions. Additionally, he allowed a passer rating of just 46.3 in 2019, therefore being one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

4. Darius Slay, Eagles – 3 years $50,050,000 million

Darius Slay was recently extended to a 3 year and $50 million deal by the Eagles. He’s earning just above $16 million per year. However, he has a relatively shorter deal compared to other star cornerbacks, but is still earning one of the highest average salaries.

5. Byron Jones, Dolphins – 5 years $82,500,000 million

Byron Jones joined the Dolphins in 2020, signing one of the longest lucrative deals. He’s getting paid $16,500,000 million annually. Jones was also guaranteed just more than $50 million. Jones also plays side to side with Xavien Howard, also one of the highest paid cornerbacks.

NFL 2021 is going to be chaotic with various other star cornerbacks entering free agency. Cornerbacks such as J.C Jackson, Shaquill Griffin, Xavier Rhodes and Quinton Dunbar will be looking for similar contracts. It is very possible that any of these, or for instance other cornerbacks as well could be signed to a richer and larger contract in 2021.

Also read: Best cornerbacks in NFL 2020

Also read: Which NFL Stadiums will be allowing fans in attendance for the 2020 season?