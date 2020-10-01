The Los Angeles Lakers blew out the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and the Heat may be shorthanded for the rest of the series after several key players suffered injuries on Wednesday.

Heat star Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle at the end of the first half, but was able to continue playing. He finished the game with 23 points in 33 minutes.

Starting point guard Goran Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot and was limited to just 15 minutes in Game 1. Adebayo left Game 1 in obvious discomfort, and while it was initially reported that Adebayo hoped to play on Friday in Game 2, the Heat announced on Thursday that both Dragic and Adebayo are doubtful to play. Adebayo had an MRI after Game 1 and has been diagnosed with a neck strain.

The Lakers were already huge favorites to win the Finals, but Miami’s unfortunate injury problems have many fans and analysts predicting a sweep. Game 2 will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET Friday on ABC.