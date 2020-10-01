Getty Images



Jimmy Butler suffered an apparent ankle injury at the end of the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The play came with under a minute left on the clock as Butler tried to score on Lakers’ big man Anthony Davis. He appeared to land awkwardly on the play, with his ankle twisting. The Lakers quickly made their way down the court before Miami could call a timeout, but Butler stayed in the game afterward to finish the half and started the second half, despite being slightly hobbled.

Butler was thriving in his first-ever NBA Finals appearance. He shot 7-of-10 from the field in the first half to score 16 points, but also chipped in four assists and two steals. More importantly, he was the primary defensive matchup for LeBron James for most of the half, and James shot only 2-of-6 from the field in the first two quarters.

To make matters worse, Goran Dragic did not start the second half. He is doubtful with a foot injury, the Heat confirmed. The Heat are not a star-driven team. Their best attribute is their depth. yet the Laker bench has dominated its minutes so far as the Lakers lead the game 65-48 at the half. No matter how deep Miami is, it can’t win a series against LeBron James and Anthony Davis if two of its best player are at less than 100 percent. The Lakers have some experience in this regard. Anthony Davis seemingly suffered a similar injury at the end of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, but remained in the game and hasn’t missed any time since.

But no two ankle injuries are identical. There is no telling at this point how healthy Butler will be for the rest of the game and beyond.