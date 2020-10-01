Haas to snub Sergio Perez as they are set to accept a deal from billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, father of F2 driver Nikita Mazepin.

According to a report by the Motorsport.it, Haas owners are in dialogue with the billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who apparently wishes to purchase the only American F1 team.

This possible transaction has reportedly halted the negotiation between Sergio Perez and Haas, as Mazepin is the father of F2 driver Nikita Mazepin.

And just like any father with a prospective driver son, Mazepin is expected to push his son into one of the seats of the team.

Nikita as of now in the F2 table stands at the sixth position while driving for Hitech Racing and a top-7 position will allow him to obtain a super-license. Hence it seems like a right investment viewing his son is ready to compete in the highest competition.

The rich Russian tried to buy Force India before it went to Lawrence Stroll. The report further states that the disclosed deal being rumoured would no way have been accepted by the other teams.

But Haas, who has lately seen a massive downhill in their performances might view it as a viable lookout from the sport, as their aspirations are not being met.

Haas to broaden the field for pay-drivers

Formula 1 is an expensive sport and constant flow of capital is required to make a team survive the competitiveness of the sport. That’s why pay-drivers have been an attractive option in the lower of the table.

Teams like Williams and Racing Point already have Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll respectively who brought their familial wealth in return of a seat in the team.

Even Perez, who doesn’t belong to a super-wealthy family still has financial backing from his sponsors which already makes him a financially attractive prospect, which was one of the biggest reasons that made Racing Point shelve Esteban Ocon in 2018 and not him.