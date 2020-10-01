Glenn Maxwell-Jimmy Neesham catch: The overseas pair of Kings XI Punjab teamed up to dismiss the opposition skipper in Abu Dhabi.

During the 13th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Kings XI Punjab all-rounders in Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham joined hands to dismiss Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 17th over when Sharma’s attempt of pressing the accelerator saw him walk back to the pavilion after scoring a well-made 70 (45) with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

With four overs remaining in the innings, Kings XI captain Lokesh Rahul’s decision to bring back Shami into the attack yielded instant result as dismissing the in-form opposition skipper was the need of the hour for Punjab.

Maintaining his shape whilst hitting the big shot, Sharma hit the ball towards the right of Maxwell at long-off. The Australian player ran to his right to grab a tumbling catch. However, just as he was about to cross the boundary rope, an aware Maxwell lobbed the ball to Neesham who had ran towards his left from long-on.

In what was Sharma’s 38th IPL half-century, it also enabled him to enter an elite club of batsmen with 5,000 runs in the biggest T20 league. Chennai Super Kings vice-captain Suresh Raina (5,368) and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (5,430) are the other two players to have scored 5,000 IPL runs.

Glenn Maxwell-Jimmy Neesham catch

How Twitterati reacted:

Another day, another piece of brilliant fielding! 😍 Influence of a certain someone is showing, isn’t it? 🦸🏻‍♂️#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvMI — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 1, 2020

That was some tremendous work out there on the field by Maxwell and Neesham to claim the wicket of #MI Skipper. Rohit Sharma departs after a well made 70. Live – https://t.co/3c3pFpJjU2 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/8hyTyhx3Fg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Earlier, it was Rahul who had won the toss and invited MI in to bat. On the back of Sharma leading from the front, Indians ended up scoring a formidable 191/4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Post Sharma’s departure, an unbeaten 67-run stand between Kieron Pollard (47 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out) has put Mumbai in a strong position.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina congratulates Rohit Sharma for completing 5,000 IPL runs

While Rahul’s miscalculation with respect to handling his bowlers resulted in KXIP conceding a lot of runs, Sheldon Cottrell registered a praiseworthy spell with figures of 4-1-20-1.