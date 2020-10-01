Let’s start off by saying we hope everyone affected by COVID-19 in the Tennessee Titans organization is okay after an outbreak led to their game this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed.

It’s left fantasy football owners with a lot of questions about what’s next for those who have Steelers and Titans on their teams.

The answer, it seems, is simple: it’s being treated as a bye week for those players. There’s no special “IR” designation (and in leagues where there are “COVID-19” designations, those only apply to players placed on the actual COVID-19 reserve list).

So that means you’ve got to dip into your bench early as you would with any other player on a bye. Here’s word from ESPN:

Nothing yet from Yahoo but I would assume it’s the same, given that the Steelers and Titans will play later in the season, and in that scenario, the stats would count for that week.

If you’re not happy with that? I’ve seen some custom solutions thrown out like this, which is a little complicated (does everyone get extra roster room for this week? Just for owners with Steelers and Titans?):

Yes, it’s not great that this happened after waivers on Tuesday, but I’ll say this: we knew this could happen. It’s what we signed up for knowing COVID-19 could affect players and games. That’s fantasy life in 2020.

So if you’ve got Ben Roethlisberger, either put in your backup or go look for a streamer (I like Ryan Fitzpatrick a lot this week!). You probably have an RB available to replace James Conner or Derrick Henry, and the same goes for the receivers.