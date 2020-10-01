DUM vs BOK Fantasy Prediction: Dumka Daredevils vs Bokaro Blasters – 2 October 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Bokaro Blasters on in the Final Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 league in Jharkhand has finally reached to its final stages.

Both teams have played some really good cricket in the tournament and this game will decide the champions of the Jharkhand T20 league. The Daredevils look a little solid on paper but this is going to be an even contest.

Pitch Report – The pitch has supported the bowlers throughout the tournament and we can witness yet another low-scoring encounter here.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Nishikant Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Sonu Kr-Singh.

Bokaro Blasters – Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bhardwaj, Yuvraj Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar, Pratik Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Ajit Kumar Singh.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Kumar-Jr, S Chakraborty, I Ahmed-Khan, B Anand, and A Bhardwaj.

DUM vs BOK Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

B Anand (Price 9) and M Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Both of them will bat in the top-order and are the major batsmen of the side. Kumar has scored two half-centuries in the tournament whereas Anand has also been a consistent performer. Both of them are good batsmen.

DUM vs BOK Fantasy Batsmen

A Sinha (Price 9.5) and I Ahmed-Khan (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Sinha is a brilliant opener and has scored 147 runs in his last five innings whereas Khan is a wicket-taking bowler and picked four wickets in the last game. Both of them are influential players of this team.

A Bhardwaj (Price 9) will be our batsman from Bokaro Blasters. He has scored 150 runs in his last four innings and is in a brilliant form with the bat. He cannot be dropped from the team.

DUM vs BOK Fantasy All-Rounders

P Yadav (Price 8.5) and Y Kumar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Bokaro Blasters. Yadav will bat at the number three slot and will bowl his overs as well whereas Kumar is a really good batsman and scored an inning of 40 runs in the last game and he is a decent bowler too. Both of them are the main all-rounders of the squad.

DUM vs BOK Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 9) and S Kr-Singh (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked fourteen wickets in the tournament and has a decent amount of runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked eleven wickets in his bowling. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

P Ranjan (Price 9) and A Kumar-Jr (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Bokaro Blasters. Ranjan is in a really good form and has picked 10 wickets in the 6 games he has played whereas Kumar is in an unbelievable form and has picked 10 wickets in the last four games in which he has played an inning of 92 runs as well.

Match Prediction: Dumka Daredevils will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

A Kumar-Jr and S Chakraborty

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + I Ahmed-Khan and A Bhardwaj

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

