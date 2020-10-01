CSK vs SRH Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 14th match of IPL 2020.

The 14th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai tomorrow.

Contrary to how both the teams have done in the previous season, Chennai and Hyderabad are at the eighth and seventh position on the points table respectively. While these are still early days in the tournament, both the teams would be looking to change the standings on the back of praiseworthy performances in the days to come.

Coming on the back of defeating table-toppers Delhi Capitals by 15 runs, Sunrisers would be confident ahead of the Super Kings challenge. Having said that, the runners-up of IPL 2020 are most likely to be strengthened by the return of the injured pair of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

CSK vs SRH Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 13

Matches won by CSK: 10