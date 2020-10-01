M Ashwin not playing today’s IPL 2020 match: Kings XI Punjab have dropped their spinner who had impressed in the last two matches.

During the 13th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and chose to field much like a majority of captains in this tournament.

While Punjab have made a lone change to their squad, Mumbai have decided to take the field with the same XI which played the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“We would have batted first. We played good cricket here batting first in the last game, so we just need to put up a good performance.

“The talk before the tournament for us was to focus on the basics of batting, bowling and fielding and our preparations were good. We back ourselves to do whatever is thrown at us. We are playing the same team,” Indians captain Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

Why is M Ashwin not playing today’s IPL 2020 match?

As far as KXIP are concerned, they have included all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for spinner Murugan Ashwin. “We’re going to bowl first. It is a new strip, looks really good and should play well for 40 overs.

“Hopefully there is a bit of movement first up. Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin, that’s the only change,” Rahul said during the toss.

While Rahul wasn’t asked about the reason behind benching Ashwin, one feels that the move has been made to strengthen the batting department. It is worth mentioning that Gowtham had made it to Punjab’s Playing XI ahead of Ashwin in their season opener against Delhi Capitals.

In the 4.3 overs that Ashwin bowled in two matches, he picked four wickets at an average of 9.25, an economy rate of 8.22 and a strike rate of 6.7.