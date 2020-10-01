Treyarch releases Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. This year’s undead story will take players back to the 1980’s.

Fans were expecting an announcement and Treyarch did not disappoint. With an already impressive Campaign, Black Ops Cold War packs a serious punch with the new Zombies mode. In a blog post they revealed more details about Zombies. Treyarch has retained a few features and there are some new exciting ones. Lets take a look at the announcement –

A new Chapter: Die Maschine –

The new mode pays homage to the Nacht der Untoten, the original Zombies map featured in Call of Duty: World at War. The new map features a graffiti-laden, boarded-up bunker. Players will be members of the Requiem group with links to the CIA. There rivals are the Soviet’s Omega group. Players will yield Cold War era weapons as they battle hordes of zombies. The 4 player Co-Op mode also marks a return.

Some old features and some new ones –

Treyarch said that certain features like Pack-a-Punch machine, power-up drops, the mystery box, and some classic Perks will return. The biggest change gameplay wise is that instead of starting with a pistol in Zombies mode players will be able to utilize their existing global rank and weapons. There will be a new rarity system for weapons along with slots for lethal, tactical, and support equipment which will be available for late rounds. Call of Duty: Zombies will be having a new Exfil feature, giving players the chance to summon a chopper and escape with their lives.

When and Where to buy Zombies –

Zombies is is scheduled to launch November 13th. But there is a way players can experience Zombies earlier. The game’s Multiplayer Open Beta, available for all platforms on October 17-19. Players purchasing Cold War as a pre order can also play it earlier.

Zombies is a fan favorite mode and taking down hordes of the undead can be hours of fun. Many fans of the franchise will be eager to get their hands on Zombies. Fans can see the reveal trailer of Zombies here.