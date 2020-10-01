Damian Lillard gives not care about what people think, and he showed that in the manner he clapped back at a Lakers fan on Twitter ridiculing the Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers qualified for the playoffs after winning the first ever play-in game in NBA history. They finished with a 35-39 record before being drawn into the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This includes 6 wins in the NBA bubble seeding games. Dame was declared the Bubble Seeding Games MVP.

Damian Lillard trolls Lakers fan with ‘LeBron James’ statement

Over the years, NBA players have gotten more and more feisty regarding public opinion about them and their teams. Lillard is just one example – the likes of Kevin Durant even have burner accounts to argue with people on Twitter.

The ‘I’m Trying, Jennifer’ situation involving CJ McCollum is one of the biggest cases in point.

What seed have you been the last 8 years before Bron came? https://t.co/dZbGDQRE3p — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 30, 2020

The whole interaction took place after a video emerged of Lillard doing combat training. The Lakers fan in question commented ‘Bro do everything in the offseason but hoop’. Lillard responded with ‘I hoop DURING the season’.

I hoop DURING the season https://t.co/XifJRdFXhd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 30, 2020

The fan did not relent, going on to ridicule the Blazers for ‘only’ being the 8th seed.

shame in being the 8th seed with the thunder and mavs ahead of you lol — ⁸⁸ (@LakeshowNico) September 30, 2020

Lillard shut him up good this time, asking him how the Lakers fared in the last 8 years. The Lakers made the playoffs in 2013 actually, but did not win a single game with Kobe Bryant out injured with an Achilles tear.

They also could not make the playoffs in LeBron’s first year with them.