Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports



Bam Adebayo is perhaps the single most important player for the Miami Heat in their upset bid against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. While he isn’t quite as prolific a scorer as All-Star teammate Jimmy Butler, his defense is essential against Anthony Davis, and his playmaking has helped carry the Heat’s offense this postseason. Without a healthy Adebayo, the Heat hardly have a chance against Davis and LeBron James. His status was up in the air after straining his left shoulder in Game 1, but fortunately, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, he still plans to play in Game 2.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t quite so optimistic, saying after Game 1 that we’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow and see where we are.” This is not the first arm injury Adebayo has suffered in the postseason. He hurt his left wrist against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semis, and while his Game 5 numbers were uncharacteristically poor, he did not miss any time. No two injuries are exactly alike, but this is the NBA Finals. If there is any chance that Adebayo can play, he will take it.

Still, Adebayo struggled in Game 1. The Lakers held him to only 2-of-8 shooting for eight points in only 21 minutes on the floor. Rarely does Adebayo go an entire game without earning at least one assist, but that was the case Wednesday, and the Heat were outscored by 12 points with him on the floor.

The Lakers punched the Heat in the mouth in Game 1. It was a complete and total team loss, and injuries to Adebayo, Butler and Goran Dragic only made things worse. But the Heat will have to put Game 1 behind them if they plan to compete in this series. They don’t just need Bam on the floor for Game 2, they need him on top of his game.