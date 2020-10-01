Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer: Viking’s plot to take over England in Ubisoft’s Story Trailer of Assassin Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft’s trailer for Valhalla, the latest Assassin’s Creed takes players along the journey of Vikings into England. Below, we will break down the trailer and explain everything that will possibly go down in the game.

Ubisoft has already teased the players and fans with a sneak peek behind how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will go down. However, the newly released Story Trailer provides refreshing insights into the Nordic world. The game will feature the civilization of the Vikings as they make plans to take over the kingdoms in England.

Check out the Trailer which Ubisoft released.

Step into a world of conflict and secure a future for your clan among the kingdoms of England. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available November 10. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 29, 2020

As we can see, the game is very promising & offers lots of mystique. Evior, who is a Viking and the protagonist of the game will face challenges and foes as he looks for a new home. With the Viking’s depleting resources, Evior has to ensure that he can secure a future for his clan.

The Vikings look to England, which is divided into small kingdoms. In the game, you will be taking down rulers, warlords and generals to ensure a victory and a future for the Vikings. Assassins Creed Valhalla is going to combine all the classic mystical elements of the Assassin’s Creed franchise along.

There are leaks of a boss fight against a witch with magical powers, but Ubisoft has been careful enough to ensure these leaks are minimum to shock & awe fans when they play the game for the first time.