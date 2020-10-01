Last season’s Arsenal-Liverpool clash in the EFL Cup was an absolute thriller and a game for the ages. It ended 5-5 in regulation and went to penalty kicks where Liverpool won. Their meeting on Thursday didn’t have the goals. But it did have penalties and a different winner. The Gunners got revenge after a 0-0 draw, winning 5-4 on penalties to knock the Reds out of the competition.

Harry Wilson’s penalty, which was Liverpool’s fifth, was saved by Bernd Leno, leaving Joe Willock to put away the winner on the final kick. It was a shot to the right corner that Adrian actually got a hand on and probably should have saved, though it slipped under him, allowing the Londoners to advance to the quarterfinals.

Regulation saw Liverpool look like the stronger side with 16 shots to Arsenal’s six, with the Reds putting seven on frame though Leno was up for it. The Gunners created very little in attack and had to be content to see the match go to the shootout.

It was their third meeting in just over a month and second in four days. The teams just played Monday in the Premier League with Liverpool winning 3-1. At the end of August, they met in the Community Shield match, which Arsenal won on penalties.